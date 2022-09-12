NT club remembers Queen

A Northern Territory football club has taken to social media to share its memories of the day Queen Elizabeth visited the club.
Wearing a red-and-white dress with matching hat, the monarch visited Darwin's St Mary's Football Club for their season grand final against Waratah in 1977, held at Gardens Oval in Darwin.
"The day the Queen came to the grand final, she was to meet the players and they were lined up at the far end of the oval," St Mary's Football Club's former president Vic Ludwig remembers in an ABC documentary, shared on social media.
Mr Ludwig, who presided over St Mary's for over forty years and is considered by AFL Northern Territory to be 'the godfather of the famous green and gold', said as the Queen was driven past the spectators, she received 'a few boos' which triggered the Duke of Edinburgh to ask why amongst the crowd's cheers he could also hear boos.
"My wife said: 'Well, Her Royal Highness, the Queen, is wearing the opposition club colours.'
"He (the Duke of Edinburgh) just looked down and said 'oh' and never said any more and away we went and I introduced the Queen to the captains of the teams."
Mr Ludwig said during her time on the footy field, the Queen took the time to meet the players and umpires, and shake hands.
But even though he and his team got to meet the monarch, the day went down in history as 'pretty sad day', as St Mary's lost the Premiership final.
My Ludwig said the club had had had' a few dress rehearsals' of how to shake the Queen's hand in the lead-up to her visit.
The 1977 visit was part of the Queen's Silver Jubilee with a tour of every Australian state and territory.
At the MCG, Australian cricketer Dennis Lillee asked for an autograph. She declined but later mailed one to him.
The 1977 visit to Darwin came while the city was still rebuilding after Cyclone Tracy which had devastated the city on Christmas Day in 1974.
"During the Royal visit to Darwin in 1977, Her Majesty graciously unveiled the memorial to the victims of Cyclone Tracy here at the (Darwin) Civic Centre," City of Darwin Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis said after learning about the passing of the much-loved Royal.
"As she mourned for our losses then, we now join the world in mourning for the loss of this great monarch after her long life of service to our country and the Commonwealth.
"Her extraordinary reign saw her travel more widely than any other monarch ...
"Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she was an important figurehead for Australia and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
