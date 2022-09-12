Eurofighter Typhoons and a Multi-Role Tanker Transport from the German Air Force, the Luftwaffe, have conducted a flight in view of Uluru.
On Friday last week, the Luftwaffe fast jets and the tanker circled Uluru in a bid to express appreciation to the Northern Territory community for their support throughout the exercise.
The German Air Force has been in Australia participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022, from in August and early September, and will be taking part in Exercise Kakadu in Darwin this month.
Paying tribute to his American and Australian counterparts, the head of the German Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, flew alongside an Australian Hornet and an American Raptor during his lap of Australia's most famous landmark.
"This is Vega, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Chief German AirForce," he said over the radio.
"Chippa, Cruiser it's nice to see you in the sky over Australia.
"On behalf of the German Air Force, I would like to thank out hosts of the Royal Australian Air Force and say hello to the US Air Force.
"Is is an honour and a privilege to fly with you wing by wing over Australia.
"It is a strong symbol of our close partnership.
"And among us and our troops it is even more: true friendship."
date 2022-09-12
