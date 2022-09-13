'Treat it just like other illnesses' - Covid iso rules changed

Upon a positive COVID-19 test isolation starts for five days. People who have no symptoms can leave isolation at 12 noon on day five.

For five days following isolation, masks must be worn when outside the home. People must also not enter a high risk facility for five days unless they live there or require access to a service.

People who work in high risk settings, including aged care and disability care, cannot return to work until day seven of their isolation period, but can leave isolation on day five to undertake their normal activities.

Passengers travelling on all outbound flights from the Territory are no longer required to wear a mask while on the plane.

The NT will transition to the publication of weekly COVID-19 data on the NT Health COVID-19 website.