'Treat it just like other illnesses' - Covid iso rules changed

As the Northern Territory continues to transition to living with COVID-19, isolation rules changed on Friday, September 9.
Following advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) to the National Cabinet the NT will see isolation for positive COVID-19 cases reduce from seven to five days.
NT Health Acting Chief Health Officer, Dr Charles Pain, said the change would make sure the workforce can keep moving while also keeping the community safe.
"The Territory is continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with proportionate health measures," Dr Pain said.
"COVID numbers are currently low, so the isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases can be reduced to five days.
"However, I expect there will be further COVID-19 waves that will impact the Territory community later this year or early next year.
"This means that increased controls may be needed in the future and I will therefore respond as the situation changes. It remains important that we continue to get tested, isolate following a positive result and practice COVID-safe behaviours to reduce the spread.
"It is also important to seek treatment for COVID-19 from your doctor if you are vulnerable and eligible for treatment.
"We know vaccination remains our best defence in the long term and I strongly encourage all Territorians to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, so you can have the confidence of knowing you are protected from the serious consequences of the illness."
Other isolation and mask wearing changes which have come into effect on September 9 are:
People who test positive to a Rapid Antigen Test must immediately declare their result using the online declaration form. Territorians are also required to test for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms 28 days after a COVID-19 infection.
Free Rapid Antigen Tests are available from a number of participating GP clinics, remote and urban primary health clinics and Aboriginal health clinics across the NT. They can also be purchased from pharmacies and supermarkets.
Some people who test positive for COVID-19 are more at risk of becoming seriously ill. Anti-viral treatments are available for those at moderate to high risk but timing is critical.
To ensure the best protection against COVID-19, make sure you stay up to date with your vaccinations. You can get your COVID-19 vaccine at participating GP clinics, pharmacies and respiratory clinics as well as Aboriginal health clinics.
Chief Minister and Health Minister, Natasha Fyles, said COVID was now 'part of our lives' and living with it meant 'we begin to treat it just like other illnesses'.
"We have a strong vaccination rate meaning we can safely reduce our isolation requirements.
"Reducing our isolation requirements means our workforce can keep moving and our small businesses are not as impacted."
