Disease outbreak risk 'declining'

A highly-regarded veterinarian with 40 years of experience in the Australian beef industry says a much-discussed disease risk to Australia is declining.
Dr Ross Ainsworth, who has spent the last 35 years between the Northern Territory and Southeast Asia, and currently lives in Indonesia, said due to a combination of increasing vaccine coverage and heightened biosecurity at Australian entry points, the threat of the feared Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) entering Australia is on the decline.
"(In Indonesia) the national FMD vaccination program is finally gaining serious momentum," Dr Ainsworth said.
"The important news for Australia is that 189,000 head have been vaccinated in Bali where the risk of transmission to Australia is the highest due to the very large numbers of Aussie tourists visiting the island."
Dr Ainsworth said he estimated more than one-third of the Balinese herd has to date been vaccinated.
"FMD in Bali led to some suggestions that tourism from Australia should be blocked so I expect that the government both nationally and locally decided to prioritise control measures in Bali to deflect any further suggestions to halt Australian tourism to protect the very valuable income that Bali tourism represents to the nation, especially after just recovering from a disastrous period of zero international tourism during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"FMD vaccine importation and distribution is totally controlled. "The original three million doses imported in June have now been largely distributed.
"A further million doses donated by Australia has arrived and is in the process of distribution.
"Additional Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine has also been imported by both the government and by the cattle importers association."
Dr Ainsworth said from an Australian perspective, the vaccination rollout was 'great news'.
"The risk of transmission from Indonesia has declined with the rapidly expanding vaccination program in Bali and elsewhere combined with the significant upgrades to biosecurity measures for Indonesian travellers returning to Australia," he said.
"Cattle producers, exporters and importers can be much more confident that imported stock will be protected from infection by both FMD and LSD after arrival in Javan and Sumatran feedlots."
But Dr Ainsworth said while 'the federal government cash appears to be flowing' to support the vaccine supply program, many regional governments remained short of funds to supply labour, logistics and consumables such as disposable syringes, needles and PPE which are essential for an effective vaccine delivery program for these two highly infectious diseases.
"Even with adequate funding there are not enough trained vaccinators available to do the job, so police, army and veterinary students are being asked to assist."
The vet also criticised that movement controls required to prevent the spread of FMD appear to be 'strictly enforced in some areas but very relaxed and ineffective in others'.
"Overall consumer demand for fresh beef is subdued with suggestions that the public is still a little uncomfortable eating beef during a disease outbreak regardless of the fact that the product is safe for human consumption."
