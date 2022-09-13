Pavillion to be opened

At our recent council meeting, we had two speakers: one from the Territory Government's Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics and one from their Department of Industry, Trades and Tourism.
At council, we are trying to get different speakers each month to our meeting to give updates on what is happening here in Katherine. They are very informative and give an overall view of ongoing projects or what is coming to town.
If any community members are interested in hearing these presentations, you are more than welcome to attend. The speakers are at the start of our meeting. We hope to see more of our community come to our meetings and be informed.
Our new sportsground pavillion, the Katherine and Big Rivers Community, Sport and Recreation Venue, will be officially opened on September 20 at noon.
Please come along to celebrate with us and see the new building.
It has wheelchair access, a commercial kitchen, sports lockers, and many other features. We feel fortunate to have this facility for our community.
Later this day, there will be a screening of Barrumbi Kids from 4.30pm-6.30pm at Cinema 3.
It tells the story of best friends Tomias and Dahlia growing up in a remote Northern Territory community. It's based on the books by Leonie Norrington and the actors are mainly local from communities and town.
The last screening was done at Kalano.
Come and see our local actors in action.
Our Great Northern Clean-Up will be on Saturday September 24 from 7.30am to11.30am at Ryan Park.
Please wear a hat and good sturdy shoes. Sunscreen, water, rubbish bags and gloves will be supplied.
It is a really good chance to clean up rubbish, particularly in the river corridor, before the wet season starts.
Katherine Town Council's Community Grants are open until Thursday September 15.
There are two grants available, the major category is $5,000 while the minor category is $2,000.
These grants are for not-for-profit organisations and for projects that benefit the community.
They're not for organisational operating costs. For more information and to apply, see our website.
Lastly, our Food Van Collective in the CBD car park next to Cinema 3 has come to an end.
We are seeking feedback from the community through a survey.
If you would like to comment please fill out the survey online, available on our website.
