Katherine Times
Pavillion to be opened

By Katherine Mayor Lis Clark
September 13 2022 - 5:00am
The grand opening of the Katherine and Big Rivers Community Sports and Recreation Venue will be held on September 20 from 12 noon. Picture supplied.

At our recent council meeting, we had two speakers: one from the Territory Government's Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics and one from their Department of Industry, Trades and Tourism.

