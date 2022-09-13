Isolated children across NT saddle up for adventure

Isolated children, living in remote regions of the Outback, are saddling up for an adventure of a lifetime.
After facing several challenges to get the inaugural 'Ride for Bush Kids' event off the ground including the Victorian bushfires, Covid19 and state mandates, the Horses for Courses (H4C) Bush Kids Adventure is set to take place from December 3 to 11.
Born from a passion to give geographically Isolated kids an opportunity to travel to the high country, the program is run between H4C and Victorian Horseman Jon Dowdle.
"Through the program, bush kids and city kids will be given opportunities to learn about the lifestyle of the other, while making friends in a social environment and learning about the adversities of remote living which also includes where their food and fibre come from," H4S founder Tiani Cook said.
"One concern for Aussie Bush families, raising their children in geographically isolated area, is mental health and wellbeing
"Our family has experienced firsthand how lonely it can be for bush kids, sometimes going months at a time without seeing another child their same age.
"Socialisation is important for all kids, and we have worked hard to create an opportunity for Bush Kids to make new lifelong friends through this program.
'We believe by sharing stories of the bush with our city cousins we can help to educate kids living in the big smoke ... and share stories of the adversities faced by kids growing up in the bush."
The H4C Bush Kids Adventure will see bush kids travel to the Snowy Mountains to follow in the tracks of the Man from Snowy River and Ned Kelly.
The program is set to run biannually with a focus on creating friendships, connecting kids and fostering a greater understanding on issues impacting families in the bush.
Over the duration of the program children will be introduced to pioneering Mountain Cattleman legends, Ned Kelly historians and Man from Snowy River film stars. The adventure will see them guided through Snowy Mountain horse riding tracks and visiting iconic places.
"Through the shared love of horses, friendships will be formed and kids from seemingly converse backgrounds will form lifelong bonds," Ms Cook said.
Bush kids, School of the Air families, Isolated Children's Parents Association members, and interested remote families are invited to register online on the H4C website.
In 2017 the inaugural H4C Ride for Bush Kids took place during the school holidays, taking 32 days to ride the 1,000kms from Suplejack Downs Station to Darwin across the Northern Territory.
All profits from the ride were donated to the Isolated Children's Parents Association who have been working tirelessly for equity of access to education for students living in rural and remote Australia since 1971.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
