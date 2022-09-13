Katherine Times
Walker inquest urged to 'get on with it'

By Tim Dornin
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:12pm
Counsel assisting Peggy Dwyer has urged the coroner to get on with inquest and hear evidence. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

An inquest into the death of an Indigenous teenager shot by a Northern Territory policeman has been urged to "get on with it" and resume hearing evidence amid more legal argument.

