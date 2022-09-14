Newcastle Waters cattlewoman Jodie Waters has been awarded a $30,000 bursary by agricultural scholarship organisation Nuffield Australia.
The Territorian was recognised among nineteen recipients for 2023 scholarships, with the bursary funding travel and study to further improve the nation's agricultural industry.
Supervisor of one of the country's largest beef calf weaning programs on the Consolidated Pastoral Company (CPC) station, Ms Mitchell will study international cattle weaning processes, with a particular interest in American calf ranches.
Ms Mitchell said she hoped to explore early weaning processes in drier years and how to more quickly achieve market specifications for male cattle.
"I am responsible for the care and welfare of over 20,000 calves per year and the leadership of a team consisting of four to eight people," she said.
"This is arguably the largest calf weaning program in Australia and unprecedented in Northern Australia."
"I supervise the intake of young cattle weaned from the cows in the breeder and stud herds of several CPC stations.
"My role is to lead a team to handle, educate and feed the calves and to grow them until they reach exit weight as per the program's protocol.
"The early weaning program that I run dramatically improves the welfare of our calves and their mothers, as well as the sustainability of CPC."
Nuffield Australia chief executive officer and 2013 scholarship recipient Jodie Redcliffe said all nineteen recipients would have a big impact on the industry.
"All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love," she said.
"Whether that's by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare."
