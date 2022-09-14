Northern Australia will likely be in for an early wet season, after the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed another La Nina event is under way in the tropical Pacific.
The third La Nina event in a row, combined with a continuing negative Indian Ocean Dipole will likely mean more cyclones and an early wet season onset in the Top End, and in eastern states more flooding.
Continuing this year's unusual weather trend, parts of Katherine already received yet another out-of-season downpour.
After the July 1 rain that helped Katherine firefighters keep cracker night grass fires at bay, parts of town saw serious rain fall on the weekend, with Katherine East recording more than 30mm.
But while the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) rainfall bulletin only recorded 1mm at their upper Katherine River rain gauge, Lansdown, near Tindal, copped a whipping 70mm.
"Waking up to the first rain of the year is the best feeling," Lansdown resident Dani Mattiuzzo said.
"We had almost 70mm which was an amazing surprise. "My garden seems to have gone from dusty and dry to green and growing overnight.
"Here is hoping that that shower was the first of a huge wet season - one to match how amazing our dry season was."
According to the BOM, during a La Nia event, there are typically more tropical cyclones to be expected in northern Australia, with twice as many making landfall than during El Nio years on average.
"The first cyclone to cross the Australian coast also tends to occur earlier in the season," the BOM said in a statement.
"The only years with multiple severe tropical cyclone landfalls in Queensland have been La Nia years.
"This means an increased likelihood of major damage and flooding related to strong winds, high seas and heavy rains from tropical cyclones."
The BOM also predicts the monsoon onset in Australia's tropical north will come two weeks earlier this year, due La Nia.
"This means that rainfall in the northern tropics is typically above-average during the early part of the wet season for La Nia years but only slightly above average during the latter part of the wet season."
