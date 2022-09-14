Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Walker shooting officer sent 'racist' messages

By Tim Dornin
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 8:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: Zac Rolfe addresses the media outside of the Darwin court house.
Kumanjayi Walker tried to harm himself after being taken into custody in 2014, an inquest has heard. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Text messages described as repugnant and racist were sent by the officer who shot dead an Indigenous man in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.