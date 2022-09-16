Katherine Times
Opinion: Cattle Council 'merely rebadged' - Former President

By Markus Rathsmann
September 16 2022 - 5:00am
NT cattle producer and immediate past president of the Cattle Council of Australia Markus Rathsmann says it is an unfortunate situation that we are now seeing the Cattle Council board takeover the Grassfed Cattle Industry Restructure process and attempt to create a new Peak Industry Council that will merely be a rebadging of the Cattle Council.

