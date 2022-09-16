Opinion: Cattle Council 'merely rebadged' - Former President

NT cattle producer and immediate past president of the Cattle Council of Australia Markus Rathsmann says it is an unfortunate situation that we are now seeing the Cattle Council board takeover the Grassfed Cattle Industry Restructure process and attempt to create a new Peak Industry Council that will merely be a rebadging of the Cattle Council.
The new Agriculture Minister needs to intervene to ensure the process gets back on track to deliver the united, democratically elected and properly resourced peak body grass fed producers need.
Cattle Council of Australia agreed to, and passed by resolution, a flight path document in September last year.
The Flight Pass document was a timeline and process document requested by then Minister Littleproud in order for the new peak body to secure his support and seed funding.
The document formed a negotiated and agreed position between Cattle Council and Cattle Producers Australia, which then helped form the basis for the Industry Leaders Forum which brought together all the cattle groups as well as State Farm Organisations.
The forum endorsed plan on a page 4B and the Restructure Committee through its terms of reference was tasked to complete and implement the model.
It certainly reflects poorly on any organisation when they fail to honour agreed positions and principles then deviate from what was a mutually agreed process.
It appears that CCA has kicked the reform process down the road, then taken advantage of the change of Government and Agriculture Minister to hijack the Industry Restructure and now will determine itself how the new peak body should operate and be structured.
The RSC was charged with the responsibility of establishing the new Peak body not Cattle Council directors.
The Minister and the Department made it very clear in the process that CPA and the other cattle groups had to be part of the restructure process.
The premature winding up of the RSC and the exclusion of CPA and the other cattle groups will only ensure the divisions in our industry remain.
A need to restructure
In 2020 when CCA set out to restart the restructure process with our then CEO Travis Tobin, the minister intervened and helped facilitate and fund a roundtable process between CCA, CPA and the other cattle groups with an interest in National Representation.
Our common objective was a strong unified body to properly represent beef producers.
Our guiding principle was a democratically elected representative body open to all levy payers.
The Government also had a role to assist the new body develop a sustainable funding stream to run the organization.
While our State Farming Organizations have been the founding members and backbone of Cattle Council in the past. Our SFOs simply do not have the financial resources to run a National organization representing 50,000 grass fed producers into the future.
In 2020 The MLA service agreement on which CCA depend to employ critical staff was cut by over $300k per annum.
RMAC Peak industry council contributions were also cut by 25% due to RMAC overspending on the failed NEWCO 1 proposal.
The CCA model simply had to change and restructure drastically if it was to represent producers into the future.
Cattle Council have some excellent dedicated staff but there is little future in an organization with declining cash flows.
A membership model?
The membership model now proposed by Cattle Council or Cattle Australia is unlikely to succeed.
The current CCA constitution under which we have operated since 2014 is a direct membership model, yet has only generated on average 300 members paying $100 annually.
In short the membership model despite extensive promotion when launched, has been an abject failure and the current Cattle Australia proposal of free membership and then charging a scale of fees from hundreds to thousands of dollars is very ill considered.
The opportunity for a sustainable funding stream came with the work CCA and CPA did in negotiating with then Minister Littleproud who committed to assisting the new body develop a voluntary levy that would sit alongside the statutory levy numerous collection points (over 1000 in the beef industry).
Naturally this could only work effectively under an opt out clause.
Similar systems like this operate in many overseas countries for rural advocacy groups and they have been well documented in reports prepared by the Australian Farm Institute.
The new peak body also needs to establish its own Capital fund, such as the one the Australian Meat Industry Council has established, which, with their RMAC distribution, allows them to employ 20 staff. CCA has a staff of 5.
Democracy is key
A United voice is essential in advocacy and in the Beef Industry that can only be achieved with an open and democratic election process available to every levy payer.
It remains the key principle and request of the cattle groups that sit outside Cattle Council and must be delivered in the reform process.
Only an open democratic process can Unite producers, silence industry critics and end the divisions that currently exists.
While there is some uncertainty about privacy and access to the levy payer register that is now being compiled by the department. The PIC property Identification Code register is freely available in every state and could be used today to run a democratic election process.
New minister needs to act to save the process
The Government has played an instrumental role in bringing Cattle Council and the other cattle groups together to complete this reform and has largely funded the process.
As stated earlier, it is now time for the Agriculture Minister to intervene to ensure the process gets back on track to deliver the united, democratically elected and properly resourced peak body grass fed producers need.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.