The Mataranka Fire Brigade is recruiting for volunteers.
To show off what fire volunteers do, the Fire and Emergency Response Group (FERG), joined by fire crews from Katherine, is hosting an Open Day on Saturday, October 1, from 10am to 2pm.
The Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service said volunteers were 'the heartbeat of their community' who provide a fire and disaster response across the region.
"Volunteer members respond in the first instance to emergency calls within their district," an NTFRS spokeswoman said.
"They may also attend emergencies in other volunteer fire brigade areas when requested to assist at major incidents.
"Our volunteers are involved in a range of challenging experiences including fighting bushfires, assisting in bushfire hazard reduction by early season burning off, motor vehicle rescues, disaster response, community fire safety education opportunities and interstate deployment to major bushfires."
Anyone interested in becoming an NT Fire and Rescue Service volunteer in Mataranka can meet the local crew on October 1 at 29/30 Gunn Street, check out the grassfire units and enjoy a free sausage sizzle.
