Kids suspects in break-ins

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after a number of unlawful entries in the Katherine area overnight.
Police said at around 8pm, a residence on Holtze Crescent was unlawfully entered and a number of small items stolen.
Between 9:30pm and midnight, a number of businesses were unlawfully entered and damaged along Katherine Terrace, including the Top Saddlery.
Later that night, between 1am and 4:30am, a residence on Grevillea Road was unlawfully entered, before a white Toyota Hiace with the Northern Territory registration CE96BN was stolen from a residence on Forscutt Road.
The vehicle remains outstanding.
Strike Force Cerberus are investigating the incidents.
Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Griffiths said at this stage it was unknown if the incidents were linked.
"Police are calling for anyone with information to make contact on 131 444," A/Sen Sgt Griffiths said.
"We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Holtze Crescent, Callistemon Drive, Forscutt Road and Grevillea Road overnight.
"Business owners in the Katherine CBD area who have CCTV of suspicious behaviour are also urged to make contact.
"You can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Only last weekend, the Katherine Museum was broken into and vandalised.
Museum CEO Lauren Reed said the she was 'very disappointed to have been a victim of a break in and vandalism last weekend".
"It has been distressing and upsetting for staff to discover the damage to our historic displays as we have put every effort in to conserving our local history on a very tight budget."
After days of repairs and cleaning, the museum reopened earlier this week.
Late last week, police renewed their call for information following the unlawful entries around Katherine earlier in the week.
Police said the stolen Toyota Hiace had been located and seized.
Investigations have identified eight individuals, aged between ten and 17, who police believe may have been involved at various stages of the offending.
"Katherine Police will continue to use all means necessary to locate all those involved and hold them to account," A/Sen Sgt Griffiths said,
"Police would like to thank the members of the community who have already come forward and would urge anyone with information, who hasn't done so already, to make contact on 131 444."
Strike Force Cerberus continues to investigate.
