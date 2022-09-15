Rural confidence dashed Rabo survey finds

Rising input costs combined with fears of a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) incursion have weighed heavily on optimism in Australia's farm sector in the latest quarter, according to the Rabobank Rural Confidence survey, released this week.
Despite strength in farm balance sheets and the overall health of the sector following more than two years of high rainfall and exceptional commodity prices, more farmers now believe conditions are set to worsen over the year ahead rather than improve.
For the first time since December 2019 the rural confidence nationally has moved into 'negative' territory, with more farmers taking a pessimistic than optimistic view of the year ahead.
The survey found 85 per cent of all farmers questioned nationally were extremely concerned about the threat of FMD and its potential impact on the Australian agricultural industry.
Rabobank Australia CEO Peter Knoblanche said while the nation's farm sector was in a very healthy state financially, there were several challenging or concerning factors now clouding what was previously a largely overall positive outlook.
"Long term, I think farmers are still very confident about agriculture," Mr Knoblanche said.
"There is good domestic and worldwide demand for our rural commodities, productivity and profitability is high and farmers have done very well rebuilding after the drought and building greater resilience into their businesses.
"However, margins are starting to come under pressure from the ongoing rise in input costs, and farmers are carefully monitoring and managing those costs.
"And there is definitely some anxiety among livestock producers about the heightened threat of an FMD incursion, and the potential impact this would cause should it enter Australia."
Mr Knoblanche said optimism was strongest among cotton, dairy, sugar and grain producers, while mixed livestock producers were the most pessimistic group of those surveyed.
However almost half of surveyed Australian farmers said they believe conditions will remain the same as they currently are over the year ahead, which up till now have been overall very good.
John McGoverne, Chief Executive Officer of the Cattle Council of Australia said cattle producers had been experiencing record prices for the past two years as Australia emerged from the drought.
"Producers have always known the record-high cattle prices could not be sustained in the long-term and are preparing for a period of more moderate returns," he said.
"Prices remain relatively high, however, volatile input prices driven by political events and supply issues has put downward pressure on prices."
