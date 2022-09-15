Katherine Times
Rural confidence dashed Rabo survey finds

By Annie Hesse
September 15 2022 - 9:00pm
WATCH: Life and operations at Tipperary Station in the Douglas Daly region of the Northern Territory.

Rising input costs combined with fears of a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) incursion have weighed heavily on optimism in Australia's farm sector in the latest quarter, according to the Rabobank Rural Confidence survey, released this week.

