Thrills and spills at B'loola

The most-anticipated event in the Borroloola events calendar was held in late August, when hundreds of people gathered in the small town for the Borroloola Amateur Race Club (BARC) Campdraft, Gymkhana and Rodeo.
Rodeo Results
Open Bull ride - Sponsored by McArthur River Mine
1st - Gilbert O'Keefe, 2nd - Lane Seccin, 3rd - Allan Noble
Open Bronc Ride - Sponsored by McArthur River Mine
1st - Eddie Shadforth, 2nd - Jacob Drury
Held Poddy Ride - Sponsored by Battlin Pastoral Enterprises
1st - Jax Desreaux, 2nd - Darius Sauer, 3rd - Ezekiel Liddy
Unheld Poddy Ride - Sponsored by Borroloola & Robinson River School
1st - Mac Harries, 2nd - Troyston Priest, 3rd - Jack Murphy
Station Buckjump - Sponsored by Elders Katherine
1st - Jack Callanan, 2nd - Jock Heeney, 3rd - Rodney King
Bullock Ride - Sponsored by Empire Energy
1st - Tristan Halden, 2nd - Gilbert O'Keefe, 3rd - Tayor Ragget
Steer Undecorating - Sponsored by The Top Saddlery
1st - Summer Snelling, 2nd - Leah Darcy, 3rd - Emma Darcy
Bulldogging - Sponsored by The Top Saddlery
1st - Jake Stringer, 2nd - Dougie Pluto
Calf Roping - Sponsored by Tuxedo Contracting and Stocklick Trading
1st - Maddix Lovett, 2nd - Clint Brock, 3rd - Callan Hampton
Open Costume Barrel Race - Sponsored by McMillan Pastoral, Wollogorang Station
1st - Emily Stewart as Warnie, 2nd - Demi Quirk as ONJ, 3rd - Mikeala Spinx as Pocahantas
Campdraft results
Highest Cutouts Sponsored by Northern Stockwater
Maiden A - Sponsored by SANTOS
1st - Peter Raleigh, 2nd - Kurt Hobbs, 3/4th - Emma Darcy and Sam Robinson, 5th - Kim Harries, 6th - Lil Newberry, Highest Cutout - Peter Raleigh
Maiden B - Sponsored by TECK Resources
1st - Kurt Hobbs, 2nd - Glen Gamlen, 3rd - Abbie Bright, 4th - Emily Banks, 5-7th - Maggie Murphy, Chelsea Riggs, Andrew Scott
Maiden 4 Maiden - Sponsored by Adcock Livestock
1st - Kurt Hobbs, 2/3rd - Leah Darcy and Karen Usher, 4/5th - Glen Gamlen and Kurt Hobbs, 6th - Maggie Murphy, Highest Cutout - Adrian Brown
Old Buffers - Sponsored by Phoenix Spelling Yard
1st - Gib Darcy, 2nd - Ken Bright, 3rd - Raymond Murphy, 4th - Jodie Hart, 5/6th - Raymond Murphy and Simone Seidel, Highest Cutout - Rachael Bean
Restricted Open - Sponsored by Adcock Livestock
1st - Des Burns, 2nd - Jan Darcy, 3rd - Rachael Bean, 4th - Monica Tasker, 5/6th - Wayne Bean and Wayne Bean, Highest Cutout - Marcus Curr
Novice A - Sponsored by Broadmere Station
1st - Wayne Bean, 2nd - Cameron Rasheed, 3/4th - Emily Banks and Marcus Curr, 5th - Billy Dakin, 6th - Jack Harries, Highest Cutout - Wayne Bean
Novice B - Sponsored by Broadmere Station
1st - Robert White, 2nd - Jack Littler, 3rd - Patrick Burke, 4th - Bailey Seidel, 5/6/7th - Jan Darcy, Danny Groves, Charlie Rasheed, Highest Cutout - Megan Campbell
Encouragement - Sponsored by Phoenix Spelling Yard
1st - Luke Darcy, 2nd - Jacob Darcy, 3rd - Georgie Gook, 4/5th - Kendall Axford and Emily Stewart, 6/7th - Luke Darcy and Hugh McNamee, Highest Cutou t- Teagan Heales
Open- Sponsored by Nutrien Katherine
1st - Wayne Bean, 2nd - Russel McDonald, 3rd - Cameron Rasheed, 4th - Jack Harries, 5th - Pater Raleigh, 6/7th - Krystal Pethers and Monica Tasker, Highest Cutout - Marcus Curr
Restricted Ladies - Sponsored by SKR Contracting
1st - Mikaela Spinx, 2nd - Chelsea Riggs, 3rd - Kelli Mclaughlin, 4th - Vicki Priest, 5th - Summer Snelling, 6th - Shor- Taye Snelling, Highest Cutout - Mikaela Spinx
Juvenile - Sponsored by Barkly Pastoral, Beetaloo Stn
1st - Maggie Murphy
2nd - Maggie Murphy
Highest Cutout - Maggie Murphy
Junior - Sponsored by Barkly Pastoral, Beetaloo Station
1st - Betty Bethel, 2nd - Emylou Brock, 3rd - Bailey Howie, 4th - Georgie Murphy, 5th - Charlie Murphy, 6th - Emylou Brock
Min i- Sponsored by Barkly Pastoral, Beetaloo Station
1st - Rory Harries, 2nd - Sam Bateman, 3rd - Kenzie Harries, 4th - Tylen Fabiani, 5th - Eadie Robinson
Bareback Cutout - Bailey Seidel
The BARC 2022 committee and event has been nominated for the ZIP PRINT Sports in the Community Award which forms part of the Community Achievement Awards for the NT.
The NT Community Achievement Awards began in 2020 with the purpose of recognising individuals, organisations and groups who are making a difference in local communities and across the Territory.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
