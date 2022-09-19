Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT a world leader in prison rates: report

By Tim Dornin and Mibenge Nsenduluka
September 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At any one time, NT prisons hold almost one per cent of the territory's adult population. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Almost one per cent of adults in the Northern Territory are in prison at any one time, a rate among the highest in the world, with Indigenous people significantly over-represented.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.