When baby Levi Atkinson was born at just 24 weeks on June 22 in Darwin, he only weighed 740g - not much more than a tub of butter.
Complications after birth meant the tiny boy and his mum Tegan Wain, 37, needed to be transported to Mater's Neonatal Critical Care Unit in Brisbane (NCCU).
"Levi was in a critical condition when we came to Brisbane," Ms Wain said.
"At only five days old he faced a life-threatening infection in his abdomen and we were forced to face the most unbearable thought of losing our boy.
"Discussions had to be had with his doctors if we wanted him to continue fighting.
"We had both always agreed that if he showed fight then we would fight with him."
Sharing her ordeal on her go-fundme page in a bid to raise funds that will allow her and her partner, Rodney Atkinson, to solely focus on their baby's health journey, the mother said her premature boy showed 'that fighting was what he wanted to do and he did it fiercely'.
But at 14 days old, following the infection, Levi's small intestines were not able to hold steady and perforated.
"This caused his little belly to fill with gas which was putting pressure on his lungs and because of this the amazing surgical team in Darwin had to put a drain in to release the gas which then released all the pressure," Ms Wain said.
"The doctors had advised us that he would need surgery to fix the perforation, however, they needed him to be more stable and be over 1kg to be strong enough to get through it.
"The next battle came along when his intestines had a second perforation and waiting was no longer an option."
At only 19 days old, little Levi had to undergo his first three-hour-long operation during which he was given a stoma bag in a bid to give him a chance to heal and gain weight.
Via social media, Ms Wain has shared insights in her 'life from the mind of a NICU mum'.
"You will cry everyday at the thought that you didn't do enough, or you did something wrong and you will even find yourself apologising for not being able to keep them safe by hanging on longer," she said.
"You will soon learn a whole new range of words and understand medical terminology and abbreviations like you have studied (medicine). "You will know what incubate, extubate, aspirate and ventilate are, as well as so many other things but wish you didn't.
"You will hear things like, critically ill, extremely low birth weight, high risk, underdeveloped and wish so much you could trade places so your little baby didn't have to go through all of this.
"You will forever check that you have your phone on you (and) look at it a thousand times a day to make sure you didn't miss a call, wondering if it's ringing while you're in the shower and your heart will stop when it does ring.
"You will get constantly told to 'take care of you too' but you will forget how to.
"You will forget to eat, you won't sleep and you will forget what you used to enjoy doing before your world crumbled under your feet."
But while baby Levi has been making good progress - more than 85 days on he now weighs over 2.5kg - earlier this month Ms Wain's breastmilk supply began to fade due to the worries about her son's health.
Luckily, some of Ms Wain's early expressed milk had remained frozen in Darwin - triggering a 24 hour, 4,000km emergency milk run from Darwin to Brisbane via Adelaide to deliver the precious cargo.
"I just didn't want all that milk to go to waste ... And I wanted to avoid giving Levi formula to prevent upsetting his tummy after he underwent abdominal surgery," Ms Wain said.
"I was so stressed, wondering if the breastmilk would make it to Brisbane ..."
To help the tiny baby and his mother, Brisbane's Mater Mothers' Hospital Cardiac Surgical Nurse Unit Manager Chloe Ahearne embarked on a mission to retrieve about 150 bottles of frozen breastmilk that Ms Wain had stored at her Darwin home before Levi's transfer.
Ms Ahearne worked with logistics experts, Mater Foundation and the Royal Darwin Hospital to safely send the milk on a 24-hour journey from the Top End to Adelaide and then Brisbane.
"We knew there were going to be challenges with the distance and the need to ensure the milk remained frozen, but the team was determined to make it work," she said, noting that the milk was critical for Levi's continued improvement.
"Everyone understood the benefits of getting that precious early breastmilk to Levi, and careful planning ensured it arrived safely."
Meanwhile, Levi continues to respond well to the care he has received and should be able to return to Darwin with his parents in a few weeks.
Mater Mothers' Hospital Director of Clinical Services Maree Reynolds praised the efforts of those involved in coordinating the safe arrival of the milk.
"Knowing how important it was for Ms Wain to have her breastmilk available for baby Levi and delivering it safely is a great achievement," Ms Reynolds said.
"No doubt it will be a great story to share with Levi when he's older."
Anyone wanting to support Levi and his family, can donate on their go-fundme page.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.