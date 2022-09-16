Programs assisting children's needs funded

Six community programs assisting the needs of children across the Big Rivers Region have received funding through the Australian Government Department of Social Services until June 2023.
The endorsed projects include Singing Together for Strong Language and Family (Jilkminggan Community Aboriginal Corporation), Play2Learn (54 Reasons), Thriving Community Gardens Kalkarindji and Yarralin (EON Foundation), Connecting Communities Through In-school Arts Learning (Song Room), BabyFAST (NT Christian Schools) and Resilient Children Mental Health Awareness Program (Team Health).
The Big Rivers Region Communities for Children Facilitating Partner, the Smith Family, commenced the new projects in July in a bid to deliver programs that meet the needs of children across the region.
"We look forward to working with our new and continuing community partners," Eugenie Collyer, Project Manager for the Communities for Children Facilitating Partner, the Smith Family, said.
"We are grateful to all the community partners who finished their projects in June. They have contributed so much to kids in our region over the last delivery period.
"We hope to stay in touch and look forward to opportunities to work together in the future."
Ms Collyer said the new funding recipients had been chosen after an Assessment Advisory Group made up of members of the local Communities for Children Committee, selected projects 'based on how well they aligned with the needs of the community'.
"The Communities for Children Committee is made up of stakeholders interested in improving the opportunities for children across the region. Members can be working in organisations, community members, parents, carers and business owners," she said.
Anyone interested in joining the committee, can contact the Smith Family office in Katherine on 08 8972 1364.
