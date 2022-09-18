QLD College hosts K-Town rugby clinic

On Saturday afternoon more than 30 Katherine boys and girls participated in a Rugby League/Rugby Union clinic at the Katherine town oval.
The event was hosted by Marist College Ashgrove from Queensland, with coaches providing the juniors an opportunity to participate in a range of skills to increase their awareness of both football codes.
Head of Boarding, Jim Noble, said the trip was planned to catch up with Katherine students currently attending Marist and their parents in a friendly sporting environment.
"Talking to potential boarder parents was another reason to make the trip to Katherine and it's a great way to showcase the school," Mr Noble said.
Katherine is home to several ex-scholars of the college, and they were able to share their experiences as both a boarder and as a parent of a boarder.
The catch-up provided potential boarding parents the opportunity for a Q and A with Mr Noble and several other coaches that travelled with the group.
Some of the coaches' assistants included Katherine-born students Josh King and Kyran Bryant who put the juniors through their paces with passing drills and kicking skills.
They both enjoyed the boarding life and were happy to answer questions from the juniors.
''Currently the College has six local born Katherine boys at the school, and we are looking for more to start in the near future,'' Mr Noble said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.