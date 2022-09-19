Alleged teen robber arrested

Northern Territory Police have arrested a teenager in relation to an aggravated robbery in Katherine last week.
At 10:40pm on Thursday, September 15, a 16-year-old male allegedly threatened an employee with an edged weapon at a business on O'Shea Terrace before stealing a quantity of cash and fleeing the scene.
The teen was arrested on Friday and has since been charged by members from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch with one count of aggravated robbery.
He was remanded to appear in court on Monday, September 19.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jeremy Brunton thanked the members of the public who came forward and provided vital information allowing police to make a quick arrest.
"This disgraceful behaviour has no place within our community," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.