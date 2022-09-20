Awards open for Ag projects

Grant applications are now open for the 2023 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Open to you people between the age of 18 and 35, a grant of up to $22,000 is up for grabs to fund a project on an innovative or emerging scientific issue that will benefit Australia's primary industries.
The Science Awards encourage young scientists, researchers, innovators and others active in agriculture to apply with original projects that will contribute to the ongoing success and sustainability of Australia's agricultural, fisheries and forestry industries.
There are 12 industry Science Award categories open for applications: biosecurity and digital innovation; cotton; eggs and poultry (layers); adoption ready innovation and technology; fisheries and aquaculture; forest and wood products; grains; horticulture; pork; red meat processing; viticulture and oenology; and wool.
Each category includes a $22,000 grant and is supported by research and development corporations and industry organisations.
Winners of the industry category Science Awards are then invited to apply for the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Award, which provides additional funding for an extended research project.
