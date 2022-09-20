Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Awards open for Ag projects

September 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Applications for the 2023 Science and Innovation Awards close at 5pm this Friday.

Grant applications are now open for the 2023 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.