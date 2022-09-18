Old Banned Drinker Register (BDR) scanning devices are set to be tossed this week, as the Government is rolling out new equipment.
In a statement, Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the Banned Drinker Register was 'part of a suite of comprehensive measures to tackle alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour' across the Northern Territory.
"The Territory Labor Government kept our promise to bring back the BDR - and action a raft of other evidence based measures to reduce alcohol related crime and anti-social behaviour," Ms Fyles said.
"This includes giving police the power to shut down bottle shops caught irresponsibly selling alcohol, stationed Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors on bottle shops and banned additional takeaway Liquor Licenses."
New scanning devices, introduced to liquor outlets from this week, are expected to bring down ID scanning times from 10 seconds to 1.3 seconds, after the current BDR equipment has reached its end-of-life.
Other improvements to the system include smart use of tablets to streamline technology required to scan licences. The new tablets will make it faster for liquor outlets to serve their customers, with customers set to get an enhanced experience at the checkout or drive through.
Minister for Corporate and Digital Development, Ngaree Ah Kit, said the new system would replace outdated scanning equipment, deliver faster licence scanning and reduce issues experienced by some outlets.
"The new scanning equipment is designed to work hand-in-hand with new NT driver's licenses which provide improved security to better protect Territorians from identity theft.
"The system is also future-proofed to work with digital licences issued in other Australian jurisdictions."
As at July there were 2,857 people on the BDR, with 355 sales declined that month due to being on BDR.
The rollout of new equipment is expected to be completed in November 2022.
The 'old' scanners are only five years old, after being replaced in 2017.
Then-Attorney-General Natasha Fyles said at the time Nhulunbuy, Groote Eylandt, Katherine, Tennant Creek, Alice Springs and Milikapiti were the first to trial the new software.
"Recent testing of the software with the Territory's older model scanners discovered unacceptable scanning performance times," Ms Fyles said in July 2017.
"To combat this we are bringing forward a planned roll out of new devices across the Northern Territory.
"We have listened to concerns from stakeholders around the impacts of scanners on their business and we've taken action to make sure we find the best solutions possible," Ms Fyles said at the time.
