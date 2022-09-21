Opinion: Council finally has a plan

Lots is happening in and around Katherine, writes Mayor Lis Clark.
The Great Northern Clean-up will be on the 8th October, starting at 7:30am until 11am.
Registrations will be at Ryan Park. Please wear a hat and solid shoes and bring a water bottle.
There will be a water fill up esky on site. Gloves, suncream and rubbish bags will be supplied.
There will be a cooked breakfast in return for at least 1 bag of rubbish.
There will be other giveaways and prizes on the day.
This is a great opportunity to clean up the river corridor before the wet season starts. We hope to see as many people as possible.
Elected Members will have an information and community engagement stall at the Markets on October 24, from 8am to 12 noon, where they can also provide information about the upcoming Launch of the Katherine Town Council Strategic Plan.
After many years we will finally have a plan that Council can work towards.
It was a community plan of all the things that our locals as well as business and other agencies suggested that the town needs in the future.
It is also a great time to support your local markets and come along and talk to our Elected Members on any Council issues that you may have. We look forward to seeing you.
The school holiday program is on again. It starts on September 27 until October 8.
There is fishing, arts, games, movies, treasure hunt & skating just to name a few.
Call into the Civic Centre, Library or VIC to pick up a brochure or look on our web site. There are plenty of different programs for all our young children and teenagers.
Katherine Town Council has updated Flower and Ornament guidelines, more information on this can be provided by contacting our Customer Service staff at the Civic Centre on 89725500.
Council tried to make this policy as fair as possible, while being compliant with relevant acts and regulations. On October 18 there will be a Cemetery Clean up by Council staff.
No items are allowed where it would stop the lawn from growing or obstruct maintenance of the area or infringe on other gravesites. We encourage family members to remove precious items from lawned areas prior to this day.
The aim is to have a clean-up of all the old flowers empty pots etc.
Any articles or tributes removed from sites will be stored for a period of 28 days allowing for family members to collect them.
