Roadside cotton 'not a risk'

Cotton on the side of Territory roads does not pose a weed risk, the peak body representing Territory cotton growers has said.
Responding to ongoing criticism about the 'snow-covered' roadsides along the Stuart Highway and other NT roads, NT Farmers Chief Executive Officer Paul Burke said although the cotton lint looked 'out of place', it is a 'completely natural product and does not pose any risk to animals or the surrounding landscape'.
"Cotton lint ends up on road verges when cotton bales are transported from farms," Mr Burke said.
"Cotton detaches from the open sides of bales in the early stages of transportation as wind rushes past the bales and dislodges loose cotton lint."
Last year industry advised that all future transportation of cotton bales would be covered to prevent cotton lint from ending up on the side of roads.
Mr Burke said the cotton industry tried to attract specialised covered cotton trailers to the region, but post-COVID-19 supply chain shortages, the extreme weather events in the rest of Australia and 'prohibitively high' transport costs prevented growers from utilising the trailers this harvest season.
"In the absence of the specialised trailers, producers attempted to manually cover the loads/trailers with canvas covers," Mr Burke said.
"Despite trails, this option was not perused due to the extreme safety risk involved to cover the large cotton bales.
"Manually covering the loads requires a worker to stand on top of the slippery, plastic cotton bales at a considerable height to secure the canvas cover. The risk of serious injury or death involved in covering the bales is simply too high for industry."
Mr Burke said scientific studies, including work supported by the CSIRO, show that as cotton is a natural product grown locally, it breaks down and biodegrades and does not pose a genuine weed risk to the northern landscape.
"Cotton must be cultivated and actively managed to thrive," he said.
"The harsh environment on the side of roads simply does not allow cotton to grow well and become a weed risk.
"Furthermore, in many instances cotton lint will likely be eaten by livestock further eliminating the risk of the seeds germinating.
"Modern cotton has been growing in the north for four years.
"To date, there is no evidence of wild cotton growing on the sides of roads. "
Mr Burke said the cotton industry acknowledged community concern about cotton on the side of roads, and 'fortunately with the opening of the cotton gin and the use of covered trailers next year, cotton on the side of the road will be significantly reduced'.
