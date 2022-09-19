Worker seriously injured in makeshift forklift workbox fall

A Territory worker has suffered serious injuries including broken teeth, a punctured lung, rib fractures and lacerations after falling nearly four meters from a makeshift forklift workbox.
In a statement, NT Worksafe said the worker was in a mesh storage cage raised on forklift tynes, when the cage - with the worker - fell.
Preliminary findings into the incident, which happened in mid-August, indicate the worker's weight may have shifted, causing the mesh storage cage to unbalance and fall 3.6m to the ground.
The worker landed on concrete and suffered serious injuries including a punctured lung, broken teeth, rib fractures and serious lacerations to the inside of the mouth.
The inquiry found the mesh storage cage used was possibly not fit for purpose as a workbox for workers to work from and it may not have been secured to the forklift.
NT Worksafe said another possible contributing factor was that the worker was not wearing a safety harness and the forklift operator had exited the forklift when the incident occurred.
In a bid to prevent similar accidents from happening, NT Worksafe is urging Territorians to only use workboxes and other forklift attachments that have been designed by a competent engineer and manufactured by a competent person.
"Workboxes should only be used on forklifts with a load capacity data plate stating attachments may be used, must be securely attached to the forklift and should only be used to lift workers for short-term tasks," Nt Worksafe said.
Ensure workers are trained in the safe use of workboxes including emergency procedures to ensure occupants can be rescued if an incident or breakdown occurs.
NT WorkSafe, a division under the Department of Attorney-General and Justice responsible for assisting businesses and workers understand their obligations under work health and safety, dangerous goods, electrical safety, and rehabilitation and workers compensation in the Northern Territory, said workbox occupants should wear a safety harness if there is a risk of them falling.
Other recommendations included ensuring the forklift parking brake is set, the controls are in neutral, the mast is vertical, and all controls are immobilised except lift and lower.
NT Worksafe said the forklift operator must remain at the controls at all times when there is a person elevated in the workbox.
