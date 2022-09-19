Katherine Times
Worker seriously injured in makeshift forklift workbox fall

September 19 2022 - 5:00am
A Territory worker has suffered serious injuries including broken teeth, a punctured lung, rib fractures and lacerations after falling nearly four meters from a makeshift forklift workbox. Picture supplied.

