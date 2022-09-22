Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

What's On
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Let us know.
Bird Festival
Katherine
The Katherine Bird Festival is held from September 8 to September 11 with bird talks, surveys, walks and cruises. Find out more on the Katherine Bird Festival 2022 Facebook page.
Army Band
Katherine
The Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing soul, funk, rock and pop at Katherine Town Square on October 10 from 4.30pm. The event is free.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6.45am for registrations and join the walk for all ages and fitness levels.
Balang Tribute
Katherine
Katherine Regional Arts' Balang Lewis Tribute film night has been rescheduled to September 23 from 7pm at Katherine Cinema. Tickets are $15.
Celebrate culture
National Digital Event
On September 7, a National Indigenous Literacy Day Digital Event will be held from 10:30am, showcasing children in Milikapiti and Jilkminggan share stories, cultures and languages. Register at ilf.org.au/ILD.
Sunday shopping
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park from 9am to 12pm. Free sites are available. Sites for vendors and stall holders are available.
Film Society
Katherine
On September 8, Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of Nowhere Special at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm.
Heritage gardens
Katherine
Stop in at O'Keeffe House for Devonshire Tea and visit the nursery for the indoor and outdoor plants. Open Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9am to 12noon.
Community grants
Katherine
Katherine Town Council community grants are open for local not-for-profits to benefit the community. Contact KTC for guidelines and application forms.
Senior Sessions
Katherine
Free NBN Information Sessions for seniors continue to run on the last Thursday of each month from 10am to 11:30am at the Library. The next session is on September 29.
Yin Yoga
Katherine
Start your Sunday with a slow, stretchy yoga class suitable for all ages and experience levels at the Yoga Bubble on Sunday from 8.30am. Contact the Yoga Bubble on Facebook. Classes are $10.
