A group of people has been stalked by a large saltwater crocodile at a popular spot in the Katherine River.
A Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security spokesperson said the crocodile, believed to be about 3m long, was reported at Knotts Crossing on Sunday evening by a group of people.
Reportedly the predator approached the group and was not scared of them.
"This is a timely reminder to stay out of the water and always Be Crocwise," the Department spokesperson said.
"Large and dangerous crocodiles can move around undetected."
In 2018, a decade-long croc hunt for the biggest salty in the Katherine River ended with the capture of a male saltwater croc measuring 4.71 metres long - as long as the average family car.
The Department said no trapping activities would be undertaken at Knotts Crossing at this time.
