Katherine Times

Cues Brothers take out Katherine Eightball Season Grand Final win

By David Charles
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:15pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners: Cues Brothers took out the Premiership win.

Last Saturday afternoon was the Grand Final of Katherine Eightball's 2022 dry season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.