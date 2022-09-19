Cues Brothers take out Katherine Eightball Season Grand Final win

Last Saturday afternoon was the Grand Final of Katherine Eightball's 2022 dry season.
Shooters had fought their way into the final where they came up against the Cues Brothers.
The match got under way with both teams tied at two wins apiece, but the Cues Brothers skipped away winning the next five frames.
Shooters were under pressure and stepped up to take another frames before the Cues Brothers clinched the premiership and back to back dry season winners.
Matt was the standout on the day taking 4 from 4, Dean and Guy with 2 and Ty a single win for the Cues Brothers.
While for Shooters, Reggie claimed scalps and Kenny and Mick just 1 win each.
Congratulations to Willy for taking out the season's trophy for the highest average of 76.12 per cent and Wayde who was voted the Best and Fairest player by his peers.
Also, the recipient of this season's Presidents Medal, Reggie.
The 2022/23 Wet Season will get underway in the next few weeks.
