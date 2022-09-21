Opinion: It's more than just a game

A great club can contribute to teaching some of the most essential fundamental lessons that aid in a young person's development.
A club provides an opportunity for young people to learn skills that will help them in all aspects of life such as leadership, teamwork, problem-solving, responsibility and self-discipline.
The NT is home to some of the finest sporting talents; we also have some die-hard supporters as well.
So often, this creates incredible moments at the Territory's most prominent sporting events.
But I am disappointed with the events following the final siren of the 2022 Big Rivers AFL Grand Final.
It was upsetting to see spectators and players taking part in devastating and violent acts that took the spirit of sport and community away from all attending.
This is an opportunity to learn and better our outcomes going forward.
Firstly, alcohol and violence are still shamelessly present in our communities and sports and more needs to be done to remove the influence of alcohol on attendees.
Secondly, we need to ensure that time, diligence, and care is going into planning significant community events.
It was evident that there was a lack of security measures at the event which failed to secure the dry zone from being an alcohol-fuelled spectacle which was waiting to boil-over into an aggressive and violent affair.
Thirdly, the passion shown in the quarters leading up to the disaster ending was nothing short of electric.
It's obvious that sport is such a unique draw card within our community, when organised correctly can be the catalyst for so many social and economic benefits.
The volume of spectators and supporters was impressive and the turnout for the 2022 Big rivers grand final was extraordinary.
I think we need to use opportunities like these to foster and develop a place for positive role modelling.
To do this, we need to ensure a safe and engaging environment and an inclusive, fair, thriving culture are wrapped around our sporting clubs and competitions.
A community leader-centred approach to our local sporting competitions is one I know we can achieve.
I heard that the Women's football game was a great match to watch - enjoyed by all and I congratulate East side on taking home the trophy. Congratulations also to the Katherine Camels for their win.
Lastly, by the time you read this, the new Katherine multi-use sporting facility will officially be open and I'm excited to follow the benefits it brings to our clubs and community.
No doubt, numerous young talented sporting champions are coming out of Katherine, and I hope the new facilities encourage more to thrive.
Congratulations to the Katherine Town Council for completing their project; a space for our communities and clubs to utilise is truly an asset to all.
