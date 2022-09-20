'Those who laid foundation of cattle industry' celebrated in historic event

"All people, of all races and creeds, have contributed to the development of the pastoral sector in the Territory, from the Indigenous peoples who taught us much about this wild land and then became the Aboriginal stockman working alongside the first white pastoralists, to the Chinese miners who opened up much of the country to our industry, to the Afghani cameleers who crossed the deserts and brought with them the machinery and goods we've relied upon to survive and build our businesses in those early days, to the Italians, the Scots, the Irish and the English, people from all over the world who came here and those who were already here, who helped build our industry."