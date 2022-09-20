'Those who laid foundation of cattle industry' celebrated in historic event

On the weekend, pastoralists gathered at a remote cattle station in the Northern Territory to celebrate 150 years since the first pastoral lease was granted in the NT.
Speaking at a historic unveiling of a plaque at Undoolya Station, NT Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) president David Connelly paid tribute to those who settled Territory pastoral properties decades ago, and highlighted the 'resilience to continue, despite hard seasons, hard markets and hard conditions' to build the Northern Territory cattle industry to what it is today.
The first application for a pastoral lease in the Northern Territory was made by F.J. Manton for land on the Roper River but survey delays meant that between 1864 and 1872, while a small number of applications for pastoral leases were received, no leases were issued.
In 1872, with the South Australian Northern Territory Lands Act the granting of pastoral leases began, allowing persons to apply for land outside settled districts to use for pastoral purposes.
Leases covered an area between 25 and 300 square miles at a rental of sixpence per square mile.
Lease No. 1 was approved on the east and No. 2 on the west of the Alice Springs Telegraph Station.
In his speech at Undoolya Station, Mr Connolly paid tribute to the Hayes family who settled in the area in 1884 and on Undoolya back in 1906.
"The pastoralists of yesteryear and today, including the Hayes family, have a deep abiding affection and connection with the land and commitment to the community," he said.
"(The Hayes family has) seven generations here on this land to prove it."
At the ceremony at Undoolya, Mr Connolly unveiled a plaque in recognition of the Pastoral Pioneers of Central Australia and the first Pastoral Lease in the Northern Territory at Undoolya Station.
Earlier this year, at the annual Cattlemen's Conference in Darwin in March, the NTCA president already paid his respects to the pioneers that 'have gone before us to help make this great industry'.
"Today we gather in the shadows of those who laid the foundations of our industry, and their legacies that surround us all," he said.
"All people, of all races and creeds, have contributed to the development of the pastoral sector in the Territory, from the Indigenous peoples who taught us much about this wild land and then became the Aboriginal stockman working alongside the first white pastoralists, to the Chinese miners who opened up much of the country to our industry, to the Afghani cameleers who crossed the deserts and brought with them the machinery and goods we've relied upon to survive and build our businesses in those early days, to the Italians, the Scots, the Irish and the English, people from all over the world who came here and those who were already here, who helped build our industry."
Mr Connolly said the early families who spread 'into this great northern land did so not knowing what they would find or how they would handle what they would find'.
At the time, leases were granted in perpetuity, so that titles could be transferred and ownership of pastoral interests could be retained beyond statutory time limits - unlike the 99-year leases seen elsewhere in Australia.
"The effects of these decisions remain with us to this day," Mr Connolly said.
"There are pastoralists who now have the seventh generation of their family on the same property their ancestors settled.
"For many, the granting of these leases has not just been a lifetime commitment but a multi-generational commitment, and a way of life handed down to their children and their children's children.
"As an industry we have outlasted countless Government's, Ministers, Officials and Departments.
"Through good times and bad we have endured and persevered through hardship, difficulty and unimaginable loss.
"What remains from these periods are those of us here today, our industry, our people and the land. A land, bought and paid for, by the very sweat that has dripped from the brows and the hands of those who have gone before us."
