A person has died on a popular Territory hiking trail.
The Katherine Times understands, emergency services were alerted to an incident on Jatbula Trail between Nitmiluk Gorge and Leliyn (Edith Falls) on Sunday, after a person suffered a medical episode.
A police spokeswoman said at 5:20pm on Sunday, September 18, police received reports of a missing man, aged in his 50s, on the hiking trail.
"The man was found deceased a short time later with initial investigations indicating he suffered an apparent a medical episode," police said.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
While temperatures on the trail range from 30°C during the day and around 10°C at night between June and August, conditions on the trail start to heat up in mid-August when temperatures rise to over 40°C.
The grade 4 hiking trail can be completed in five days and four nights, or six days and five nights, covering a distance of 62km, following the western edge of the Arnhem Land escarpment over sandstone plateau and through woodlands, open forest, monsoon forest and riverine landscapes.
The trail is named after Jawoyn Traditional Owner, Peter Jatbula, who was instrumental in securing land rights for the Jawoyn people.
