Peakabrew takes out 'Terminator' win

Two Katherine Community Radio hosts have embarked on a quest to find the best Soy Chai Latte in Katherine, after developing a taste for the drink earlier this year.
'Waiting for Radiot' hosts Matt Fawkner and Harley Dannatt, and special guest Cho Harris O'Leary attended every Katherine Café and sampled their lattes.
Over two months the hosts have sipped caffeinated drinks from each venue, reporting scores and airing their recordings at the Café.
"We judged across four categories," the hosts said. "Mouth feel, dessert factor, Chai-hard, which is the amount of spice, and psychic bond, basically the drinking temperature - with scores out of 20.
"Gill at the Meeting Place led for most of the competition with a unique blend of spices and excellent milk consistency with a score of 16.3 out of 20.
"Layla, the barista at Coffee Club, very nearly took the lead with a commendable effort of 16.2 points out of 20."
But in the end the final café judged, Peakabrew, blew the competition away with a near perfect score of 19.6 points
"Peakabrew's Soy Chai Latte was an incredible drink," the hosts said.
"Basically perfect"
"A true SCL is a dessert and drink in one. This is the gold standard and everyone should try it."
Mr Fawkner has since - unsuccessfully - tried to give the drink a catchy new name 'the Terminator' on the basis that 'you'll be back', but this particular throwback reference to the classic 80s film of the same is yet to catch on.
The Katherine Community Radio program 'Waiting for Radiot' is live on the airwaves Monday nights at 8pm on 101.3FM or stream on i Heart Radio.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
