Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre to celebrate 10th birthday this week

Updated September 21 2022 - 12:21am, first published September 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katherine's much-loved Big Rivers Region's cultural hub and gathering place, the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is celebrating its tenth birthday this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.