Katherine's much-loved Big Rivers Region's cultural hub and gathering place, the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is celebrating its tenth birthday this week.
The milestone is set to be celebrated with a birthday gathering this Friday from 5:30pm, with cake, conversations, a brass band, virtual reality, and more.
As part of the festivities, the Arts Centre will also reveal to the public its grand plans for the future.
"Everyone is invited as the Centre celebrates its first decade, and looks to the next ten years," Godinymayin CEO Eric Vaughn Holowacz said.
"With the Arts Trail NT Expansion project breaking ground soon and construction to be carried out over the next nine months, exciting times are ahead for our Culture Centre and the Katherine community.
"To share the design and stunning architecture with everybody, we're putting together a gallery installation that will reveal all the plans - the Territory's newest amphitheatre, a lovely new tropical outdoor deck for residents and visitors, a greatly expanded retail shop, new administrative annex, and landscaped park-like grounds."
Godinymayin Technologist-in-Residence Lukas Bendel, created reality headsets in the gallery for visitors to walk through the future Godinymayin and virtually stand on the amphitheatre stage, hang out on the deck, or step inside the future offices.
"If all goes well and the robots behave, a 3D printer will be stationed in the gallery - churning out a model of the new building before our eyes and over ten days," Mr Holowacz said.
"The gallery walls will be adorned with analogue items - architectural drawings, elevations, and renderings - providing a closer look at design elements, materials, landscaping, and our future."
Mr Holowacz said he would like to encourage the public to share their thoughts as to what kind of events they would want to see on the new outdoor stage or if the Arts Centre should host festivals at the amphitheatre and grounds.
"Would you bring your family to a circus performance? Opera? Monthly outdoor film nights? What if we held long-table dinners on the stage to celebrate the region's multi-cultural communities? How about folk and country music? Should we do a food truck roundup at Godinymayin every month next dry season?
"If we partnered with Aboriginal arts centres in the region, would you be interested in dance and song performances? Do you like jugglers? What musician or performer from anywhere in the world would you most like to see in Katherine? If we stay open later next year, would you visit our covered deck and expanded café after work?
"So many questions. Please bring a few answers," Mr Holowacz said.
"We want this Friday's celebration to begin local and regional conversations about our future programming, new partnerships and cultural connections, and what (the community) wants as we plan Godinymayin's re-opening activities and a bold 2023 dry season."
