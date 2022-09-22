This National Biodiversity Month and just in time for the school holidays, Junior Landcare has added a fun new activity to its Learning Centre - an online platform packed with resources to help children learn about the environment and how they can protect it.
"For children to want to protect the environment, they must first be able to appreciate and understand it," Dr Shane Norrish, Landcare Australia CEO, said.
"The Junior Landcare Learning Centre has been designed to do just that, with this latest activity sheet building on the many existing activities to help children build knowledge and connections to their local environment."
The Just for Kids activity sheets are based on the activities in the Junior Landcare Learning Centre that focus on four key areas: food production, biodiversity, waste management and First Nations perspectives.
Funded by Woolworths, the activities have been developed for use at school, home or within the community, with new activities added regularly to inspire and support hands-on learning.
First Nations learning activities have this year been introduced to the Learning Centre.
Developed by Landcare Australia together with First Nations educator, Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp, they include discovering First Nations weather, creating an Indigenous plant use garden, and exploring First Nations people's languages map.
The school, located at the top of Nitmiluk Gorge, was in the running for a national landcare award, after students embarked on a journey to find the endangered creature.
Manyallaluk School was the Territory finalist for the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Team Award, which acknowledges a school, youth organisation or young community landcare team that contributes to raising awareness, sharing knowledge and promoting participation of landcare amongst young people.
Biodiversity school holidays activities can be downloaded here.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
