VIDEO: Truckie lucky to escape highway blaze

A truck driver is lucky to be unharmed after the truck he was driving caught fire.
The Katherine Times understands Mataranka Fire Brigade received a call-out for the freak blaze just before 10pm last night.
Upon arrival at the intersection of the Stuart Highway and the Roper Highway, 7km south of Mataranka, the two firefighters found the truck well alight.
A source told the Katherine Times the driver was lucky to escape.
"When he geared down for the intersection, he saw sparks and the underside was fully engulfed," the source said.
"The driver only had time to get out and leave everything.
"There was nobody else to help drag the trailers away and it was too hot to unhitch them.
"He was okay though, which was a good outcome."
