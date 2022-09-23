Fast jets are set to tear up Katherine skies from next week.
Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growlers from No. 6 Squadron and one F/A18F Super Hornet from No. 1 Squadron will conduct training over the Delamere Air Weapons Range from September 26 to 30 between 8am and 5pm.
A Defence spokesman said domestic deployments and training at alternative airfields were an essential element of operational preparedness, currency and proficiency objectives.
"Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying," the spokesman said.
"The Australian Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of the community during these training activities."
Fast jets are set to tear up Katherine skies from next week.

Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growlers from No. 6 Squadron and one F/A18F Super Hornet from No. 1 Squadron will conduct training over the Delamere Air Weapons Range from September 26 to 30 between 8am and 5pm.

A Defence spokesman said domestic deployments and training at alternative airfields were an essential element of operational preparedness, currency and proficiency objectives.

"Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying," the spokesman said.

"The Australian Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of the community during these training activities."
