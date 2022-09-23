New community and sports venue opened

In what has been hailed a 'historic day', the new Katherine and Big Rivers Community, Sports and Recreation Venue has officially been opened.
The $5.45 million dollar facility, funded by the Northern Territory Government, Australian Sports Commission and Katherine Town Council is set to provide a modern meeting place for the Katherine community.
"Over 5,000 people use our sports grounds every week," Mayor Lis Clark said at the opening, which was held at the Chambers Drive venue on Tuesday, September 20, in front of a small crowd of locals.
"Since two sporting fields were developed here in the 1960s, the demand has been increasing for a functional facility.
"It is a historic day for Katherine and a very proud moment to be opening this facility today."
The Mayor said she had been involved in all stages of the project as an elected Member for the past 14 years.
"The new building is multipurpose, accessible, and is designed to suit our hot weather climate with a breezeway and shade," Ms Clark said.
"We feel fortunate to have this facility for our community, and we are proud to be working with the NT Government to make sure our town never gets left behind."
The new Katherine and Big Rivers Community, Sports and Recreation Venue includes an air-conditioned kitchen with serving windows to indoor and outdoor spaces, three lockable food storage areas with refrigerators, covered outdoor spectator areas with connecting BBQ space to north and south ovals, modern change rooms with showers, toilets and lockers, a first aid facility with a bed to treat minor injuries or wait for an ambulance, dedicated storage rooms for clubs' sports equipment with easy access to the ovals as well as office spaces for club administration.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, who travelled to Katherine for the opening of the new building, said the town, 'with its love for sport', needed the facility, which will 'serve the region into the future'.
"It is wonderful to be in K-Town," she said.
"Katherine is an important place in the Northern Territory ... and junior sport is incredibly important here.
"And with the opening of the new facility, things just got incredibly better for sports in the region.
"Many sporting greats were born and raised in Katherine - from Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, to Olympic gold medallist Leisel Jones, from Cricketer Darcy Short to Basketballer Stephanie Talbot and many more.
"This facility has been needed for a long time and it's so fantastic to see it finally become a reality.
"Juniors sport is incredibly important to Katherine and Big Rivers families and I know this centre will keep producing great sportspeople of all ages."
Mrs Fyles said she was 'delighted' to be at the opening of the facility.
"My Government is absolutely committed to supporting our communities."
Katherinite Jeanette Crowhurst, Katherine Town Council's project coordinator, said the facility was 'just awesome' for sporting clubs and greater community due to its multipurpose use which can see the sports clubs turned into a 'brilliant' functions venue.
