A much-loved Territory entertainer observed ten days of mourning before sharing his experience - and misadventure - with 'his' Queen, who he had the 'honour and privilege' to meet three times.
Pine Creek resident Bunny Fountain was only ten years old, when her Majesty visited an athletics carnival in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1970, and little did the boy know that he would one day serve the Monarch.
"I was part of a 4 x 100m relay team which had won the gold medal," Mr Fountain remembers.
"Her Majesty presented us with the winning trophy, and my friend Kerry McClennan made the front page of the Auckland Star as the Queen bent down to shake his hand."
It took 20 years for Mr Fountain to meet Queen Elizabeth II again.
"In 1990, Her Majesty had been invited to close the Auckland Commonwealth Games and attend the 150th Anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi," he said.
This time, Mr Fountain wasn't a little boy any more, admiring the Monarch - this time Mr Fountain was part of the security protection team tasked with ensuring the Queen's safety during her visit.
"I was an Explosives Detection Dog Handler whose job it was to provide security clearance of venues and accommodation during the Queen's visit. "We met with her upon her departure where she spent some time playing with my dog Shar and she asked me questions regarding the dog's training.
"She was very experienced and informed with these dogs and their roles, and I was pleasantly surprised at her knowledge."
Only five years later, Mr Fountain crossed paths with the monarch again, serving her during the 1995 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in New Zealand.
"In 1995, I was part of the Queen's security protection team again, but this time I had a new dog, a very large and robust Labrador named Luke.
"Luke had a 'bull in a China shop' mentality and displayed this enthusiasm wherever he went.
"Prior to one search of the Queens' aircraft, I allowed Luke out of his kennel to visit a tree, but he decided to launch himself into a nearby drain and covered himself head-to- foot in mud.
"We were on a tight schedule, and I arrived at the plane with my filthy dog in tow, only to be met by the Queen's butler who refused me entry to the plane. "I made a quick call to the airport firefighters who came and hosed my dog clean, before a brigade of flight attendants wiped him down with white linen napkins.
"Luke thought he was in heaven."
But during Queen's 1995 trip to New Zealand, Mr Fountain and Luke had a second encounter with the Queen's plane - just before she departed the country.
"We were tasked with searching her quarters on the British Airways 747," Mr Fountain remembers.
"We completed the search, and I was chatting with her butler and personal secretary, when the butler let out an almighty scream.
"I turned to see my dog completing a bowel motion on Her Majesty's lounge floor.
"The butler was in an absolute flap and was running around the room like a headless chook.
"I calmly removed the offending matter and placed it in a zip lock bag.
"The butler used Lavender spray from the bathroom to clean the carpet, at which point, I decided it was time to leave.
"Five minutes later, Her Majesty arrived and we were introduced to her before she boarded the plane.
"Luke's misadventure had made it to the ear of the Queen, and she joked about Luke being a 'naughty boy'.
"She told me not to worry too much as she had dogs who did it as well.
"The Duke of Edinburgh thought it was hilarious and told Luke he was a 'good boy' as he scratched his neck."
Mr Fountain said it was his 'absolute honour and privilege to serve her Majesty' during his time in the military, and she would be missed greatly.
