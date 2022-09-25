Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre celebrates 10th anniversary

September 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Lis Clark cutting the birthday cake.

The Big Rivers Region's cultural hub and gathering place, the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre, celebrated its tenth birthday on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.