VIDEO: Cop knew Kumanjayi Walker as a 'runner'

By Tim Dornin
September 25 2022 - 9:00pm
A Northern Territory community police officer had no fears Kumanjayi Walker would go around "chopping people up" after the teenager brandished an axe in the days before his fatal shooting, an inquest has been told.

