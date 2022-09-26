Big Rivers Health Workers recognised

Big Rivers Region Aboriginal Health Workers and Practitioners have been recognised for their work as the 'essential conduit between traditional and western health services'.
In a ceremony in Darwin last week, the awards showcased outstanding members of these professional groups while recognising and acknowledging the significant contribution they make to their families, communities and the NT healthcare system.
The awards also recognise NT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students studying qualifications from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care training package. "These students are our future workforce," an NT Health spokesperson said.
"They are critical to closing the health gap by delivering culturally safe, holistic and client focused care in often challenging circumstances and locations.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and Practitioners are crucial in the delivery of comprehensive primary health care to our Aboriginal population."
Big Rivers Region's Raymond Anderson took out the win in Remote Aboriginal Health Practitioner category.
Student Award - Emerging Aboriginal Health Practitioner
Winner: Grace Dodson, Top End Region, NT Health
Highly Commended: Michelle Williams, Central Australia Region NT Health
Encouragement Award: Rebecca Challenger, Wurli-Wurlinjang Aboriginal Health Service
Remote Aboriginal Health Worker
Winner: Brando Yambalpal, Miwatj Health Aboriginal Corporation
Highly Commended: Damien Guyula, Miwatj Health Aboriginal Corporation
New Aboriginal Health Practitioner
Winner: Amber Dunn-Mellett, Danila Dilba Health Service
Highly Commended: Chris Rankine-Johnson, Big Rivers Region NT Health
Highly Commended: Darren Braun, Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory
Urban Aboriginal Health Practitioner
Winner: Rowena Young, Central Australian Aboriginal Congress
Highly Commended: Shauna Downman, Big Rivers Region NT Health
Remote Aboriginal Health Practitioner
Winner: Raymond Anderson, Big Rivers Region, NT Health
Highly Commended: Stella Minitjapuyngu Gondarra, Miwatj Health Aboriginal Corporation
Highly Commended: Lionel Inkamala, Central Australia Region NT Health
Specialist Aboriginal Health Practitioner
Winner: Natasha Tatipata, Top End Region, NT Health
Highly Commended: Jeannie Campbell, Central Australia Region NT Health
Highly Commended: Elizabeth Coombes, Top End Region NT Health
Dr John Hargrave Honour Roll
Bernadette Shields and the late Kathy Abbott AM have both been recognised on the Dr John Hargrave AO, MBE Honour Roll, acknowledging lifetime career achievement and role-modelling behaviour that is an inspiration to others.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
