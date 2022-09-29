Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

What's On
Around the region
Great Clean-up
Katherine
The Great Northern Clean-up will be held on October 8 from 7:30am to 11am. Registrations at Ryan Park.
School Holidays
Katherine
The school holiday program goes until October 8 with fishing, arts, games, movies, treasure hunt and skating. Visit the Civic Centre, Library or Visitor Information Centre or KTC web for more info.
Army Band
Katherine
The Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing soul, funk, rock and pop at Katherine Town Square on October 10 from 4:30pm. The event is free.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations and join the walk for all ages and fitness levels.
Sunday shopping
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park from 9am to 12pm. Free sites are available. Sites for vendors and stall holders are available.
Film Society
Katherine
On October 6, Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of Navalny at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more info.
Good cause
Northern Territory
The Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia is raising funds to continue to help people living in remote regions of the Territory and Outback Australia. Visit www.oceanstooutback.org.au to improve your health and take part in the fitness challenge, and run, ride your bike or walk for a good cause. Oceans to Outback starts on October 1.
Katherine Prize
Katherine
The 2022 Katherine Prize will be presented at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre on October 21 from 6pm, with the exhibition on view to November 26. Deadline for entries is 2pm on October 1.
New Exhibition
Katherine
Rachelle McLean's exhibition Colour and Texture of the NT is open until October 15 at the K Space Gallery at Godinymayin.
Heritage gardens
Katherine
Stop in at O'Keeffe House for Devonshire Tea and visit the nursery for the indoor and outdoor plants. Open Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9am to 12noon.
