Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

OPINION: Racism in the AFL is a shameful betrayal of trust for all Aboriginal Territorians, says NLC Chair

September 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The chairman of the Northern Land Council, Samuel Bush-Blanasi has reflected on the continuing controversies about racist treatment of Aboriginal players in the AFL system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.