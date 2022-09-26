OBM kicks off with ag speaker

October Business Month events are kicking off in Katherine on October 7 with a dinner with Dr Anika Molesworth, a thought-leader of food systems resilience, researcher in international agricultural development and sought-after keynote speaker.
As a young, female farmer tackling the world's biggest challenges, Dr Molesworth is smashing the status-quo and inspiring thousands through engaging and empowering conversations and actions.
Her infectious optimism and inspiring message have led her to meet royalty and global political leaders, taking her around the globe, including to Antarctica.
Dr Molesworth has a great interest in climate change and promoting actions to mitigate emissions and adapt to changing conditions.
In 2014, she established Climate Wise Agriculture as a knowledge-sharing platform, with a modus operandi to facilitate multi-direction flow of information and skill transfer regarding climate change and farming.
Other October Business Month events in Katherine include a presentation about workforce retention, an agribusiness farm tour at CDU's Katherine Rural campus, regional partnerships and workforce solutions, a talk about solo businesses of the future, and much more.
Get tickets and find all local OBM events online at https://obm.nt.gov.au/.
