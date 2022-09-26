Live exporters in running for Territory awards

Each year, the Northern Territory Chief Minister's Export Awards give recognition to export and international trading businesses operating in the Northern Territory.
Nominated for this year's awards are Northern Australia Yacht Support Pty Ltd, PlantSensors, Australian Blue Cypress Pty Ltd, Alana Kaye Group Pty Ltd, AusNorth Trading Pty Ltd, Australian Cattle Enterprises, Cycad International - Alice Springs, Asia Pacific Aircraft Storage Pty Ltd - Alice Springs, Consolidated Pastoral Company - Newcastle Waters, and Pak Fresh Handling Pty Ltd.
"Growing the Territory's trade of goods and services is essential to achieving the Government's goal of becoming a $40 billion economy by 2030," Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison said.
"These awards help us acknowledge Territory exporters who are excelling in their field.
"International trade is a crucial driver of the Territory's economy, so it is great to see a diverse range of Territory businesses and regions represented in this year's nominees."
"It is important to recognise export businesses and showcase the work they are doing to grow the Territory's economy, create jobs for Territorians and attract investment."
2022 marks the 29th year of the Northern Territory Export Awards, a program that is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce NT with support from Austrade and the Northern Territory Government.
Winners will be announced at the export night of nights, the NT Export Awards on October 7 at the Darwin Convention Centre.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
