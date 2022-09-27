The odds of catching a million dollar fish have never been better when Season 8 of the Territory's most-anticipated fishing competition kicks off on October 1.
During the 2022 Million Dollar Fish competition, which runs until the end of March next year, every tagged $1m barramundi from the previous seasons remains active, giving keen fishos nine times the chance to catch the barra with the big prize tag.
One-hundred $10,000 fish have also been released in five main fishing regions in Darwin, Kakadu, Arnhem Land, Tiwi Islands and Katherine.
For every $10,000 fish caught, an additional $1,000 will be donated to one of the official Million Dollar Fish Season 8 charity partners.
In March, Ngukurr resident Bobby Nunggumajabarr caught his 69cm fishy fugitive at Roper Bar, only 2km from where it was initially tagged at Roper River.
He was the 16th angler to land himself $10,000 after joining the hunt for Australia's most wanted fish as part of Season 7.
A proud father of two girls, Mr Nunggumajabarr said he looked forward to spoiling his family with his prize money, and purchasing new fishing tackle.
"I've been registering for Million Dollar Fish for years, and have been fishing everywhere trying to catch a red-tagged barra," he said at the time.
"I'm so excited to finally get one.
"It was actually my niece who first saw the tag, and then everyone ran over to check.
"I couldn't stop jumping around when I found out."
