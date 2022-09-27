A bomb has been detonated in Darwin Harbour.
The unexploded ordnance, originally thought to be a WWII mortar, was found by commercial divers in the vicinity of the new Darwin ship lift site, causing a 250m exclusion zone to be established in the harbour last week.
Located 330m to the south of Darwin's East Arm multi-user barge ramp, the unexploded ordnance (UXO) was located by divers from the Commercial Marine Group who were conducting a survey on behalf of the NT's Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, searching for WWII weapons and heritage items.
Yesterday afternoon, a team of five sailors from the Royal Australian Navy, deployed from Sydney to Darwin, laid a demolition charge at the site and exploded the UXO.
Executive Officer, Clearance Dive Team One, Lieutenant Matthew Smith said the successful outcome was due to good coordination across stakeholders.
"We were given GPS coordinates from divers who found the UXO and provided a safe exclusion zone in which to operate by the Darwin water police," he said.
"From there we were able to relocate the UXO and carry out what we call a high order detonation.
"This involves laying plastic explosive on top of the item before a remotely controlled detonation.
"After the controlled detonation, one of our Clearance Divers conducted an assessment of the site where the explosion occurred to confirm that the UXO had been disposed of successfully and no longer proved to be a hazard to the area and the public."
Despite corrosion and marine growth, the item was identified as a potential dummy bomb historically used by aircraft in targeting practice.
With significant tidal streams and low visibility the two-day search was not without its challenges.
"At its best the visibility was no more than about half a metre," Lieutenant Smith said.
"But despite the challenge it's been a great opportunity to apply our skills in a real world scenario.
"It's also very satisfying to be able to hand the area back to authorities, and the general public, in a safe manner."
The UXO was found near the development site of the new open access multi-user ship lift facility and associated marine industry infrastructure.
On completion, the facility will be capable of servicing large vessels from industries including coastal shipping, offshore petroleum, fishing, pearling and Australian Border Force and Defence.
Senior Naval Officer Northern Australia, Captain Moses Raudino, said the spirit of cooperation was alive and well in the Top End.
"Navy have been part of the fabric of the Northern Territory for more than 90 years including providing support to the community following events such as the Bombing of Darwin and Cyclone Tracy," he said.
"I'm confident our people are eager to continue this tradition today, no matter how big or small the task may be."
Eighty years ago, on 9 February 1942, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto sent an order to the Commander of the 1st Attack Fleet, to 'annihilate the enemy strength in the Port Darwin area. For the surprise attack on Port Darwin on 19 February, the task force will advance to the Arafura Sea'.
Ten days later, the aircraft carrier which 74 days earlier had bombed the US navel base at Pearl Harbor, launched 188 aircraft for the attack on Darwin.
On February 19, 1942, Japanese bombers escorted by Zero fighters appeared in the skies above Darwin, attacking the Post Office, the CBD and harbour infrastructure, sinking 11 ships either at anchor or berthed.
A second wave aimed for the RAAF base.
By noon, 243 people - including 53 civilians - had died, more than 400 were wounded, 30 aircraft were destroyed.
The WWII bombing of Darwin remains the deadliest and single largest attack by a foreign power on Australian soil.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
