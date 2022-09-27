A viewing platform at Australia's most notorious river crossing has received a $3 million update.
Kakadu National Park's Cahills Crossing Viewing Area re-opened yesterday, giving spectators the best views of one of the most well-known crocodile infested waterways in the country.
Straddling the East Alligator River, Cahills Crossing boasts one of the highest densities of crocodiles anywhere in Kakadu National Park which is home to more than 10,000 crocodiles, some as big as 4.5 and 5-metres and weighing up to 700 kilograms.
The upgrade, which includes a new picnic area and three new viewing platforms linked by a new rainforest walk, will provide visitors a safe vantage point to view the monster predators.
The main viewing platform looks directly over Cahills Crossing and gives visitors a spectacular vantage point to safely watch up to 40 crocodiles feeding during high tides.
Federal Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour MP said the Kakadu infrastructure project had been carried out in close consultation with Traditional Owners.
"The co-design process between Parks Australia, Traditional Owners and local architects for the renewal of the Cahills Crossing site, ensures the protection of the area's natural and cultural values," she said.
The Cahills Crossing site upgrades are part of the Government's $276 million investment into upgrading infrastructure in the dual World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park.
Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, said the construction of the new Cahills Crossing viewing platform, picnic area and walking trail would give visitors to Kakadu National Park an 'unforgettable wildlife experience while keeping them safe'.
"One of my first trips as Minister for the Environment and Water was to Kakadu National Park to listen and learn from Traditional Owners who play a vital role in the management of the Park," she said.
"Importantly, this project was co-designed with Traditional Owners from Kakadu to ensure the natural and cultural values of the site are protected."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.