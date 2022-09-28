Katherine Times
Opinion: Failed Cashless Debit Card to end, but financial control of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people continues

By Nick Espie, Legal Director at the Human Rights Law Centre
September 28 2022 - 5:00am
The Government will end the' failed, ineffective' Cashless Debit Card trial after legislation passed the Senate last night to allow people to leave the scheme early. The repeal, however, 'will benefit fewer than half of all people who are currently under income management', writes Legal Director at the Human Rights Law Centre Nick Espie.

