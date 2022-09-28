Opinion: Real solution needed, as scrapping of Cashless Debit Card will endanger vulnerable Territorians

Scrapping the Cashless Debit Card system will endanger vulnerable women and children in remote communities, writes Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Senator for the Northern Territory.
It's that simple.
Why Labor wants to axe the scheme is a complete mystery to anyone who has spent time in these communities.
Anyone with half a brain can see its benefits.
Like I've said before, where the Cashless Debit Card system is used there is a decrease in drug and alcohol issues, crime, violence and anti-social behaviour.
And there are improvements in child health and wellbeing, financial management and community support.
These are real problems, and the Cashless Debit Card is a real solution.
And despite Labor's lies, it's not mandatory.
Everyone using a CDC is using it by choice.
It gives welfare recipients the choice to ensure they can use their money wisely.
It lets them secure funds for essential items to support their families, to feed and clothe their children, and to reduce humbug.
Labor's plan to remove the Cashless Debit Card system demonstrates their complete failure to understand Aboriginal tradition.
In our traditional culture, family has the right to demand access to anything you own and you are obliged.
When you have family members with addiction it is easy to become a target because of your income.
The Cashless Debit Card is a tool to protect the people who need that help, to make sure it can't be taken from them and spent on someone else's addiction, like cash could be.
Labor needs to stop the lies around the CDC system, stop listening to your city mates over the Aboriginal people in the bush, and stop making things worse.
You want to listen to Indigenous voices, start with the ones who want this scheme.
They will tell you loud and clear: scrapping the Cashless Debit Card will endanger vulnerable women and children in remote communities.
